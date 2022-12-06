Swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought
A new study shows that swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought. Many of them tend to leave out the same sounds.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A new study shows that swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought. Many of them tend to leave out the same sounds.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.