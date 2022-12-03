© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!

The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs

By Ava Pukatch
Published December 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST

Ambulance parts, air filtration systems, and much more: The state of New York auctions equipment purchased for the COVID pandemic that it no longer needs.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Ava Pukatch

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.