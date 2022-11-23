Morning news brief
Police are investigating the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting as a possible hate crime. FTX's new CEO reveals just how big a mess he's dealing with. And, China's "zero COVID" policy stirs dissent.
Copyright 2022 NPR
