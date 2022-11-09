© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be prepared for Election Day with our Elections 2022 Voter Guide

Young voters turned out for the first time for the 2022 Midterm elections

Published November 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jack Lobel of Voters of Tomorrow, an organization focused on engaging and mobilizing Gen Z voters, about election results.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.