Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion next week, as no one wins again

By The Associated Press
Published October 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT
Customers pay for their groceries next to the lottery ticket display showing the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Customers pay for their groceries next to the lottery ticket display showing the jackpot amount for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.

It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday's drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

The $825 million jackpot for Saturday's draw increased from $800 million on Friday as a result of strong ticket sales, Powerball said.

Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn't immediately toss away their receipts.

A Florida ticket holder matched all five white balls in Saturday's drawing and increased the prize to $2 million by including the game's "Power Play" feature. Six tickets won a $1 million prize by matching five white balls, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas.

Another 17 tickets won a $150,000 prize while there were 80 winners of $50,000 each. More than 3.8 million tickets won cash prizes totaling above $38 million, Powerball said.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery's top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball's long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press

