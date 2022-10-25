Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at age 68
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter died Monday at age 68. He was known for opening ground combat jobs to women and pushing the Pentagon to spend more money on technology.
Copyright 2022 NPR
