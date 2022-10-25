© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at age 68

By Tom Bowman
Published October 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter died Monday at age 68. He was known for opening ground combat jobs to women and pushing the Pentagon to spend more money on technology.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.