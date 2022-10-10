With just 4 weeks to go until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing
Two of the closest U.S. Senate races in the midterms in November are in Arizona and Nevada. The Senate is 50-50, and Republicans aim to gain an advantage.
Copyright 2022 NPR
