An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead
Flooding, road closures and power outages are making the path to recovery a bumpy one after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Florida.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Flooding, road closures and power outages are making the path to recovery a bumpy one after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Florida.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.