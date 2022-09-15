© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Transportation secretary on averting rail strike that threatened major disruptions

By Sarah McCammon,
Karen ZamoraSarah Handel
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the railroad deal and how this affects labor going forward.

Sarah McCammon
Karen Zamora
Sarah Handel

