© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

Smith College names Sarah Willie-LeBreton as 12th president

New England Public Media | By Carrie Saldo
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Sarah Willie-LeBreton, provost of Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, has been named Smith College's 12th president.
Laurence Kesterson
/
Swarthmore College
Sarah Willie-LeBreton, provost of Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, has been named Smith College's 12th president.

Smith College announced its 12th president today — Sarah Willie-LeBreton who is currently the provost and dean of faculty at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

Speaking from the Northampton, Massachusetts, campus, Willie-LeBreton cited the importance of the college’s mission: "To educate its all-female student base to tackle the world’s toughest challenges."

"The seriousness of Smith’s mission cannot be overstated in a society’s whose highest institutions reveal a tragic ambivalence about the value and humanity of women," she said.

A sociologist who studies social inequality and race and ethnicity, Willie-LeBreton is known for her commitment to the liberal arts, and her work in equity and inclusion. She is the author of “Acting Black: College, Identity and the Performance of Race,” and editor of and contributor to “Transforming the Academy: Faculty Perspectives on Diversity and Pedagogy.”

Willie-LeBreton will take over Smith's presidency July 2023.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Carrie Saldo
See stories by Carrie Saldo

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.