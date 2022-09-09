© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

When kids yell 'Alexa, play poop,' you'll hear these songs

By Kai McNamee,
Sarah Handel
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT

If you have a smart speaker and small children in the same household, you might be surprised to find what plays when they inevitably yell, "Alexa, play poop."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kai McNamee
Sarah Handel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.