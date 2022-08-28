Politics chat: U.S. intelligence will conduct damage assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago documents
Both President Biden and former President Trump are headed to Pennsylvania this week as the midterm election campaigns heat up.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Both President Biden and former President Trump are headed to Pennsylvania this week as the midterm election campaigns heat up.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.