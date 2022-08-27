© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

A prequel to a 1980s blockbuster follows a high-tech alien warrior

Published August 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT

Prey, the new prequel to the 1987 blockbuster Predator streaming on Hulu, features a sophisticated soundtrack influenced both by Native cultures and video games.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.