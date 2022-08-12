The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act
The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The House votes Friday to give final congressional approval to a package of climate, health care and tax measures that Democrats have been negotiating for over a year.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.