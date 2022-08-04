© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

A young Ukrainian man's journey to get himself and his mother to safety

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published August 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT

One young man has struggled to get himself and his mom out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine as fighting there intensifies.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kat Lonsdorf
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.