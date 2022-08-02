© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!

Here are the key primary election results from Washington

Published August 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Washington, two Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection are aiming to fend off primary opponents.

Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.

Washington is mostly an all-mail-voting state, and polls close at 8 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.