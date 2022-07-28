© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25K towards a new car or $20K in cash. Buy your raffle tickets now!

Encore: A posthumous album captures the humor — and heartache — of Sam Mehran

By Jonaki Mehta
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT

Underground musician Sam Mehran died four years ago, but his music continues to be published. His entire found body of work now lives online.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.