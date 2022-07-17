© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!

The Parkland shooter is about to stand trial

By Greg Allen
Published July 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT

Opening statements begin Monday in the trial of the gunman who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. A jury will decide if he receives the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.