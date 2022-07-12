Encore: Rural singer-songwriter Margo Cilker's pandemic hustle is paying off
The pandemic was especially tough for musicians in smaller cities and towns but for one country rocker in the rural Northwest it was a welcome respite.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The pandemic was especially tough for musicians in smaller cities and towns but for one country rocker in the rural Northwest it was a welcome respite.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.