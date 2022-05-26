© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered to win tickets to Paul McCartney at Fenway June 8th with your gift today!

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has technical problems

Published May 26, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT

Scientists and engineers are troubleshooting from 14 billion miles away, with a delay of 20-plus hours each way — trying to fix an antenna control system built 45 years ago.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.