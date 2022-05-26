NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has technical problems
Scientists and engineers are troubleshooting from 14 billion miles away, with a delay of 20-plus hours each way — trying to fix an antenna control system built 45 years ago.
Copyright 2022 NPR
