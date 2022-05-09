© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

Rep. Richard Neal supports driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
U.S. Representative Richard Neal speaking at a press conference at the federal courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2022.
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
U.S. Representative Richard Neal speaking at a press conference at the federal courthouse in Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, of Springfield, said he supports a bill in Massachusetts that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.

The bill passed in the Senate last week.

Neal calls the idea of allowing undocumented immigrants to have driver's licenses "a practical solution."

"I think that some of the opposition has been overstated," he said. "Making sure that they have insurance is also important. And it also gives you a chance to better know who's here."

Proponents of the bill beat back a provision proposed by some Senate members that would have given undocumented immigrants a different ID allowing them to drive.

The bill passed by a wide enough margin to make it veto proof by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The lead sponsor of the Senate bill, Sen. Brendan Crighton, a Lynn Democrat, said differences with a House version are technical in nature.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.