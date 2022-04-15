© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The RNC is severing ties with the nonprofit that runs presidential debates

By Steve Inskeep,
Domenico Montanaro
Published April 15, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, calling the organization biased.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
