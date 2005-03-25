© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

An Ethnically Diverse 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Ed Gordon
Published March 25, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

For most people, on-the-job training doesn't call for life-or-death decisions. But for the first-year medical interns on ABC's newest drama, Grey's Anatomy, life and death is a daily preoccupation.

NPR's Ed Gordon talks with Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of Grey's Anatomy, and actor Isaiah Washington who stars as Dr. Preston Burke on the show. Rhimes tells Gordon that having an ethnically diverse cast was an important part of creating the series.

