An Ethnically Diverse 'Grey's Anatomy'

For most people, on-the-job training doesn't call for life-or-death decisions. But for the first-year medical interns on ABC's newest drama, Grey's Anatomy, life and death is a daily preoccupation.

NPR's Ed Gordon talks with Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of Grey's Anatomy, and actor Isaiah Washington who stars as Dr. Preston Burke on the show. Rhimes tells Gordon that having an ethnically diverse cast was an important part of creating the series.

