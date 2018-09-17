Study Finds No Unsafe PFAS Levels In Fish Near Coakley Landfill

Berry's Brook runs from behind the landfill, in North Hampton, into Rye and Greenland.
Officials say fish in a brook near the Coakley Landfill Superfund site are not a risk to public health.

Berry’s Brook was found to contain dangerously high levels of toxic PFAS chemicals in 2017.

Portsmouth and the rest of the Coakley Landfill Group tested the fish in that brook at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency, after public pressure.

And they didn't find any fish with PFAS levels above what the EPA and state considers safe. The most-fished species in the brook -- brown trout -- had the lowest PFAS levels of all.

Meanwhile, a few eels and shiner were found to contain higher PFAS levels than the Centers for Disease Control says may be safe.

(Click here to read the full fish testing report submitted to the EPA.)

Even so, Landfill Group administrator Peter Britz says it’d be very difficult for a person to catch and eat enough fish to face any health risks. 

“It’s not an intensive fishery by any stretch," he says. "It’s not like people are bringing home fish every day and eating them.”

The Landfill Group is still working on studying the potential sources of the PFAS in the brook.

Berry’s Brook has been under a state catch-and-release order since March of this year.

EPA Says Conclusions About Safety of Coakley Landfill's Cap Are Premature

By Aug 17, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Environmental Protection Agency isn't convinced that Coakley Landfill's cap may be putting harmful chemicals into a nearby brook.

The agency asked for more data in a letter about the North Hampton Superfund site Friday.

The Coakley Landfill Group, which is responsible for cleanup at the site, suggested in an analysis earlier this week that the landfill's cap itself could be tainting stormwater runoff with PFAS chemicals.

At Coakley Landfill Site, Government Assurances Meet Public Fear

By Aug 14, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Coakley Landfill on New Hampshire’s Seacoast is back in the headlines, more than 30 years after it became a Superfund site.

Neighbors are again worried the site could be poisoning their drinking water, after a rash of childhood cancer cases nearby and the discovery of dangerously high levels of PFAS chemicals at the landfill.

That’s despite local officials' promises that the landfill is safe, under control and not a threat to nearby residents. In fact, they say the landfill is mostly just misunderstood.

CDC Study Shows PFAS Chemicals May Be Risky At Lower Levels Than N.H. Regulates

By Jun 20, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The federal government has published new data about the health risks of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.

The Centers for Disease Control study backs the concerns of some residents in contaminated areas here in New Hampshire, who say federal and state limits on PFAS aren't strict enough.

Many lawmakers, including New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, called for the study’s release after reports that the White House and Environmental Protection Agency had sought to withhold the data.

Fish & Game Warns Anglers Not to Eat Fish from a Rye River Near Superfund Site

By Mar 22, 2018
Jason Moon for NHPR

The state Fish & Game Department is warning anglers not to eat the fish from a river on the Seacoast. As NHPR's Jason Moon reports, they're citing concerns about chemical contamination.

Each year, Fish & Game stocks Berry's Brook in Rye with several thousand brown trout.

The river begins in Greenland near the Coakley Landfill. That's a superfund site known to have high levels of perfluorochemicals, or PFCs, which are suspected carcinogens.