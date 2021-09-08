The We Are America Project works with teachers and young people across the country to define what it means to be American — and to spark a new national conversation about American identity today led by the next generation.

During the 2020-21 school year, Concord High School teacher Heidi Crumrine worked with a group of students to write and record personal essays as part of the project.

With their permission, NHPR will broadcast these essays in collaboration with the We Are America Project in Fall 2021 Sundays at 8:35 during Weekend Edition.