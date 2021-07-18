-
The last prescribed burns of the year are set for this week in the White Mountain National Forest.The U.S. Forest Service has been setting fires since…
A group of New Hampshire firefighters has returned from the West coast after helping fight a forest fire in California.A few days before Christmas,…
New Hampshire fire officials say humans -- not a meteorite -- caused the 75-acre forest fire in the White Mountains this fall. The Dilly Cliff fire on the…
After 36 days the wildfire that began Oct. 3 in the Dilly Cliffs area in North Woodstock and burned more than 70 acres has finally been declared…
Fire officials say rain this weekend is keeping a 70-acre forest fire from growing in the White Mountains.Spokesperson Dee Hines said firefighters have…
[WEEKEND Update: Firefighters reported good progress Saturday, with wet weather helping crews. Route 112 near Kinsman Notch is open. The U.S. Forest…
New Hampshire forestry and fire officials say it's been more difficult fighting wildfires because of drought conditions, and they urge residents to be…
Crews Battle Lakes Region WildfiresIt’s been a busy wildfire season in New Hampshire, with crews battling blazes in the Lakes Region Wednesday.The Union Leader reports one wildfire closed…