© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Wendy Keith

  • wendy_keith_0.jpg
    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance: Wendy Keith and Her Alleged Band
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wendy Keith and Her Alleged Band joined The Folk Show for an in-studio performance at NHPR. Wendy is a veteran singer-songwriter and recording artist and…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8/10/14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Times They Are A-Changin'/ Richie Havens/ Cuts to the Chase/ RhinoThe Family Car/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.8.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Willy's Lady/ Anais Mitchell and Jefferson Hamer/ Child Ballads/ WilderlandDusty Old World/ Gibson Brothers/ They Called It Music/ CompassA Chat With Your…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 5.18.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wednesday, May 21>>>The Press Gang (Irish & Appalachian) at the Skye Theatre ~ Sputh Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.coFriday, May…