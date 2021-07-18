-
NHPR is taking an in-depth look at the Weeks Act, the historic legislation that led to the creation of our eastern national forests.The White Mountain…
At the turn of the 20th century, forests in the White Mountains were being clear cut and many were worried about the damage logging had done to the…
Weeks Act Has Been Good for BusinessIn commemoration of the centennial of the Weeks Act, NHPR is looking at the impact the federal legislation has had on the state and its largest forest.…
One hundred years ago this month, the Weeks Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Taft. It was designed so that the federal…
If we could travel back in time 100 years, the landscape we’d see in Northern New Hampshire would be quite different from what it is today.Many of the…
This historic piece of legislation created the country’s eastern national forests and New Hampshire’s own White Mountain National Forest. We talk with a…
Today is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Weeks Act, which permitted the federal government to purchase private land, protecting forests and…
On March 1st, 100 years ago President William Howard Taft signed the Weeks Act into law.The historic legislation led to the creation of our eastern…
Lancaster’s John Weeks, who was responsible for the Weeks Act of 1911 that gave the government the authority to create national forests, appreciated…