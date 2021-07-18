-
The two-term Republican was a budget hawk, a centrist… and to the crowd inside the Federal Courthouse that bears his name, a statesman. Among his many…
-
The University of New Hampshire School of Law is planning to establish a center in remembrance of former Sen. Warren Rudman, who died in November.The…
-
Flags are at half-staff across the Granite State Thursday to honor former U.S. Sen. Warren Rudman, who passed away last week.Rudman, who served two terms…
-
A memorial service is being held in Washington, D.C., for U.S. Sen. Warren Rudman of New Hampshire who died last week.Rudman spokesman Bob Stevenson said…
-
The former Republican U.S. Senator from New Hampshire died Monday night, at age eighty-two. For decades, Rudman was a prominent voice in New Hampshire and…
-
Former New Hampshire Senator Warren Rudman died Monday night at the age of 82. He was considered a centrist Republican, and a leader in the movement…
-
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter says New Hampshire Sen. Warren Rudman was like a brother to him.Souter also said Tuesday that he was…
-
In 2007, The Exchange ran a special series taking a look at 25 influential people in the Granite State, 25 In 25. As part of that series, we spoke to…
-
Lawmakers around the state are reacting to the death of former Senator Warren Rudman. Here's a sampling of what they've said:U.S. Sen. Kelly…