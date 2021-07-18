-
The Navy deactivated the Los Angeles Class Submarine at the Portsmouth Navy Yard.It was there that a former shipyard worker, Casey Fury, set a fire on…
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard says a small fire occurred inside the USS Miami sub Monday afternoon. The fire occurred in the control room of the submarine…
A civilian worker accused of setting a fire that caused $400 million in damage to a nuclear-powered submarine has been ordered to stay in jail pending…
The US Attorney’s office says two fires at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard were caused by a civilian shipyard worker. The first fire caused massive damage…
Kittery, Maine residents are relieved that there has been an apparent resolution to the U.S.S. Miami fire and smaller blaze nearby at the Portsmouth Navy…
A civilian worker has admitted to starting a fire aboard the U.S.S. Miami nuclear submarine last May. The fire caused $400 million in damage, and was…
Yesterday New Hampshire’s US Senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Kelly Ayotte, honored the first responders to the massive fire at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard…