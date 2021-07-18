© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    Word of Mouth
    These streets aren't made for walking
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    On the streets of most American neighborhoods, walking to a grocery store, park, or school is not an option. Kaid Benfield is Director of Sustainable…
  • Olympic beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh says of this year's Summer Games: "We're feeling really good; we can't wait for London. We want to do what's never been done before, which is three consecutive gold medals."
    National
    Beach Volleyball Star Walsh Has Sights On London, And Babies In Diapers
    Bill Chappell
    ,
    U.S. beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh is honing her game for the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she and playing partner Misty May-Treanor hope to continue a streak of dominance that goes back to 2004. One thing that might help, she says, is her new sponsorship deal with Pampers.
  • Breakfast
    National
    Where Money Meets Power In Washington
    "Political fundraiser" has a fancy ring to it — tuxedos, famous singers, billionaires. In fact, most political fundraisers aren't that glamorous.
  • Arts & Culture
    800-Year-Old Frescoes Leave Texas For Cyprus
    Wade Goodwyn
    ,
    A set of 13th-century Byzantine frescoes — plundered after Turkey invaded the island nation and on display in Houston for the last 15 years — is being repatriated. NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports on the closing chapter in what turns out to be a remarkable odyssey.
  • Journalist Bryce Hoffman describes Ford CEO Alan Mulally as an older version of Ron Howard's character from the sitcom <em>Happy Days</em>.
    National
    How Ford's CEO Helped Restore The 'American Icon'
    NPR Staff
    ,
    In 2009, when the other Big Three automakers were filing for bankruptcy protection, Ford CEO and auto-industry outsider Alan Mulally helped the company post its first annual profit in four years. In American Icon, journalist Bryce Hoffman explores how Mulally helped Ford avoid the fate of its fellow automakers.
  • Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in April 2008. Western governments suspect Iran is seeking nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies. How to handle the possible threat from a nuclear-armed Iran is a major foreign policy concern of the U.S.
    National
    How Far Apart On Iran Are GOP Candidates, Obama?
    Tom Gjelten
    ,
    In some respects, the Republican presidential candidates' proposals aren't that far off from what the Obama administration is already doing. Still, there are some key differences: how much emphasis to place on talks; how closely to align U.S. views with Israel's; and how to signal that military options remain on the table.
  • The Grave Digger team of monster trucks, considered to be one of the most influential monster trucks of all time, is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and racing in the United States Hot Rod Association (USHRA) Monster Jam series.
    'We Crush The Cars': Inside The Monster Truck Arena
    Audie Cornish
    ,
    The sport — yes, sport — of monster truck driving has come a long way. What started in the late '70s as intermission entertainment for tractor-pulling competitions is now a multimillion-dollar industry that tours the world. "We are a show," says veteran Rod Schmidt, "but yet we're racers."
  • Docks on the Bon Secour River sit idle nearly two years after the BP oil spill. The small fishing village of Bon Secour, Ala., is still suffering the lingering effects of the spill, despite government monitoring and assurances that Gulf seafood is not contaminated.
    Environment
    BP's Oil Slick Set To Spill Into Courtroom
    Debbie Elliott
    ,
    Testimony in one of the most complex environmental lawsuits ever to reach trial is scheduled to begin at the end of the month. Shrimpers, waiters, housekeepers and others have joined in a federal lawsuit to determine who is responsible for the 2010 Gulf oil spill and how to compensate those affected.
  • Nathan Hoskins told Sally Evans the story of how his mother tried to scare him out of being gay, during a visit to StoryCorps in Lexington, Ky.
    Arts & Culture
    Threats And Lies, And 'Who I'm Supposed To Be'
    NPR Staff
    ,
    Nathan Hoskins knew from an early age that he was gay. But when he was growing up in rural Kentucky, his mother took extreme steps to convince him otherwise. Looking back on it now, he says, "I am who I'm supposed to be."