-
These streets aren't made for walkingOn the streets of most American neighborhoods, walking to a grocery store, park, or school is not an option. Kaid Benfield is Director of Sustainable…
-
U.S. beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh is honing her game for the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she and playing partner Misty May-Treanor hope to continue a streak of dominance that goes back to 2004. One thing that might help, she says, is her new sponsorship deal with Pampers.
-
"Political fundraiser" has a fancy ring to it — tuxedos, famous singers, billionaires. In fact, most political fundraisers aren't that glamorous.
-
A set of 13th-century Byzantine frescoes — plundered after Turkey invaded the island nation and on display in Houston for the last 15 years — is being repatriated. NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports on the closing chapter in what turns out to be a remarkable odyssey.
-
In 2009, when the other Big Three automakers were filing for bankruptcy protection, Ford CEO and auto-industry outsider Alan Mulally helped the company post its first annual profit in four years. In American Icon, journalist Bryce Hoffman explores how Mulally helped Ford avoid the fate of its fellow automakers.
-
In some respects, the Republican presidential candidates' proposals aren't that far off from what the Obama administration is already doing. Still, there are some key differences: how much emphasis to place on talks; how closely to align U.S. views with Israel's; and how to signal that military options remain on the table.
-
The sport — yes, sport — of monster truck driving has come a long way. What started in the late '70s as intermission entertainment for tractor-pulling competitions is now a multimillion-dollar industry that tours the world. "We are a show," says veteran Rod Schmidt, "but yet we're racers."
-
Testimony in one of the most complex environmental lawsuits ever to reach trial is scheduled to begin at the end of the month. Shrimpers, waiters, housekeepers and others have joined in a federal lawsuit to determine who is responsible for the 2010 Gulf oil spill and how to compensate those affected.
-
Nathan Hoskins knew from an early age that he was gay. But when he was growing up in rural Kentucky, his mother took extreme steps to convince him otherwise. Looking back on it now, he says, "I am who I'm supposed to be."