    Word of Mouth
    Photoshopping Vladimir Putin
    Do a quick search of Vladimir Putin and you'll find a countless array of photoshopped images of the Russian leader riding a bear, a shark, a giraffe, an…
    Word of Mouth
    Photographed, but not forgotten
    Five years ago, the New York Times moved into a gleaming new office tower in mid-town Manhattan. The shimmering structure by Starchitect Renzo Piano was…
    NHPR Blogs
    Friday Is For Memes: Texts From Hillary
    She's been Secretary of State, a US Senator, First Lady, the world's most admired woman... and now she's gone viral. Hillary Clinton is a meme, thanks to…
    NHPR Blogs
    "Screenshots of Despair" Remind Us That On the Web, You Surf Alone
    As I write today's entry for "Here's What's Awesome," I'm listening to a tune by Richard and Linda Thompson called "Lonely Hearts." The chorus speaks of…
    NHPR Blogs
    Kim Jong Il Didn't Just Look at Things, Says the Web
    The famous Tumblog Kim Jong-Il Looking At Things has already updated its "about" section to read in the past tense - it now says "the dear leader liked to…