The Mammals

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.21.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of 10/23/24By Kate McNally http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally/ •/ October 22, 2017Related Program:The Folk Show…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10/9/16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMy Rainbow Race/ Pete Seeger/ Pete/ Living MusicCelebration/ David Mallett/ Celebration/ North Road RecordsWe All Need More…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 12.1.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSolo Le Pido A Dios/ The Mammals/ Departure/ Humble AbodeWoodstock/ Joni Mitchell/ Ladies of the Canyon/ Warner BrothersClyde…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Playlist 11.11.12
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Woody's Ghost - Part 1/ David Bernz/ Pete Remembers Woody/ Appleseed Recordings Patriots' Dream/ Arlo Guthrie With The…