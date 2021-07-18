-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.21.17NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of 10/23/24By Kate McNally http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally/ •/ October 22, 2017Related Program:The Folk Show…
-
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMy Rainbow Race/ Pete Seeger/ Pete/ Living MusicCelebration/ David Mallett/ Celebration/ North Road RecordsWe All Need More…
-
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSolo Le Pido A Dios/ The Mammals/ Departure/ Humble AbodeWoodstock/ Joni Mitchell/ Ladies of the Canyon/ Warner BrothersClyde…
-
Folk Playlist 11.11.12Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label Woody's Ghost - Part 1/ David Bernz/ Pete Remembers Woody/ Appleseed Recordings Patriots' Dream/ Arlo Guthrie With The…