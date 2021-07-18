The First Decade: Play

-
For many kids, youth sports is a time to learn things like teamwork, goal setting, time management-skills that often prove valuable off the field and in…
-
In 1983 Ronald Reagan gave a speech at Disney’s Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida extolling his new found understanding of the virtues of video games: “I…
-
Research shows that participation in organized activities, like sports or music lessons, plays a big role in closing the opportunity gap in school, and in…
-
The Educational Benefits Of Time Spent OutdoorsWe’ve heard the claim before – low-income, urban kids aren’t provided the opportunity to spend enough time in the woods learning about the natural world…
-
It was just over a year ago, at Keene area School District’s annual board retreat, and Deputy Superintendent Reuben Duncan was expecting the usual…
-
For some time now, agreement has seemed near-universal that there is a growing chasm between those with great wealth in this country and the rest of the…