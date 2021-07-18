The First Decade: Health & Nutrition

-
Studies show that growing up below the poverty line can have serious health implications, but can it have a lasting effect on the brain? We continue…
-
While New Hampshire has the nation’s lowest official poverty rate, malnourishment is an issue for many low income kids. And with many short and long-term…
-
In 2000, a committee of researchers compiled nearly a century of knowledge on how children develop from birth to age five. The findings, published in a…
-
As with other health markers, N.H. consistently ranks high in measures of youth dental health and, overall, the state of children's teeth in New Hampshire…
-
You probably never would have guessed it, but one of the front lines of public health in New Hampshire is on the second floor of an elementary school in…