Today, two stories about different kinds of ambition: one a desire to sculpt the body and the other a desire to sculpt legislation. NHPR reporter Todd…
Gov. Maggie Hassan has signed into law a bill that prevents anyone under age 18 from using tanning facilities.Supporters of the measure say it's necessary…
The New Hampshire Senate has passed a bill that bans anyone under age 18 from using tanning facilities, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Maggie…
The New Hampshire House passed a bill Wednesday banning anyone under 18 from using tanning beds.Lawmakers approved the bill 199 to 162 on Wednesday,…
The bill was endorsed by its house committee as a way to protect the minors from skin damage that could contribute to cancer, but on the house floor it…