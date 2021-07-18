© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Taj Mahal

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 7.31.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelYou Are My Sunshine/ Jim Kweskin/ Lives Again/ Mountain RailroadWalking Boss/ Sam Amidon/ Lilo-O/ NonesuchStorms Are On The…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 4.12.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Thursday, April 16>>>The Mairtin O‘Connor Trio (House Concert) ~ Easton, NH ~ Potluck 6pm, Concert 7:30pm ~ 603-823-7061>>>French Acoustic Guitar Master…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Calendar 11.3.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wednesday, November 6>>>Taj Mahal at the Lebanon Opera House ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.lebanonoperahouse.org 603-448-0400, 802-748-2600Thursday,…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 10/27/13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelCaptain Sully/ Sidiki Conde, Terre Roche, Marlon Cherry/ Afro-Jersey/ Sidiki Conde, Terre Roche, Marlon CherrySweet Sunny South/…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Calendar
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Wednesday, October 30>>>Don Roy Ensemble at the Skye Theatre ~ South Carthage, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445 www.necelticarts.com>>>Alan Reid & Rob van Sante…