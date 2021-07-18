-
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is waving off super PACS that want to help him.In an email Monday to supporters, his campaign manager…
Every four years, New Hampshire Primary candidates and their supporters buy up hours of commercial time on local TV in hopes of attracting potential…
Here’s an unusual question to ask during presidential primary season: What does Daniel Craig, the actor who plays James Bond, have to do with Democratic…
It’s a familiar scene: Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign has a meet and greet at a lumber yard in Wentworth. Nitsa Ioannides and Kerry Marsh stand…
What Has Voters TalkingUnprecedented spending by Super PACs has voters feeling deluged by 2012 campaign ads. While an estimated six-billion-dollars has been spent on advertising…
"...the fundraiser has 35,000 bucks in checks sitting in her pocket right now. And we're going to talk about public policy while we take the checks."
Mitt Romney and the superPAC that supports him vastly outspent his rivals in Alabama and Mississippi, yet Romney still lost both primaries. This has some political experts wondering: When it comes to TV ads, is there a saturation point?
Unlike its much-trumpeted presidential superPAC counterparts, the Campaign for Primary Accountability has no million-dollar donors — at least not yet. Its goal is to oust entrenched members of Congress in primary races, regardless of their party.
The superPAC spent nearly $6 million on largely negative ads last week, and still the candidate won Ohio's crucial primary by less than 1 percent. Experts can't measure the effectiveness of superPAC advertising. But some believe it is discouraging voters from going to the polls.
The candidates are spending modestly, but the superPACs are out in full force in Ohio and elsewhere. They've already shelled out $12 million for ads — most of them negative — in Super Tuesday states.