Polly and "Sugar Bill" Dexter opened Polly's Pancake Parlor in 1938. That first year they served a few hundred customers in a carriage shed that sat 65.…
Voters headed to town meetings Tuesday in the North Country will find some unusual issues including creating a community ski slope, challenging the rights…
Fifty years ago this summer New Hampshire got its newest town, but only after a fight to secede from a neighboring town.NHPR’s Chris Jensen sends this…
Last year, the US Postal Service released a list of thousands of rural offices across the country that could be closed in an effort to save money, five of…
As of this week, residents of Sugar Hill have a very narrow window to pick up stamps and drop off mail. The town’s post office, which had been open three…
SUGAR HILL, N.H. (AP) — A rural post office in northern New Hampshire is now open just a half-hour a day for customers to buy stamps.No other services are…
Two of three North Country towns yesterday approved an ordinance designed to fight the Northern Pass project by trying to strip corporations of their…
Town meetings begin next month.One issue some towns are looking at is a radical new tactic ultimately designed to challenge the legal power of…
Every year thousands of tourists come to New Hampshire to see the state's brilliant fall colors.Some leaf-peepers-in-the-know head for the north country…