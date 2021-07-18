-
Sometimes, the clothes hanging in the closet hold dreams about who we could become. Clothing is powerful: just as a carefully rolled cuff might speak to…
-
Governor Chris Sununu recently signed a bill into law that would eliminate the requirement that hair braiders obtain a license to do their work. These…
-
Once the customary hairstyle of ballerinas and librarians, the bun has been making a comeback - this time on the heads of lads. Man buns have even topped…
-
Not everybody can make white hair and over large glasses look fashionable – but then few carry have the flair of 90-year old socialite and now makeup…