Steve Jobs

    Word of Mouth
    Steve Jobs Reincarnated?
    But we begin with news from the world of computing…the cult of Steve Jobs is a buzz over remarks made by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak last week at the…
  • cog log lab.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    The Definition of Truth
    The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is the one-man play by Mike Daisey that runs for nine performances at the music hall loft in Portsmouth. Daisey was…
  • <p>Walter Isaacson's biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was published Monday, less than three weeks after Job's death on Oct. 5.</p>
    National
    Jobs' Biography: Thoughts On Life, Death And Apple
    After Steve Jobs was diagnosed with cancer, he asked Walter Isaacson to write his biography. The new book tells the personal story of the man behind the personal computer — from his childhood in California to his thoughts on family, friends, death and religion.