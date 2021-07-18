© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

St. Patrick's Day

  • maple_syrup_by_The_D34n.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Top Picks For Things To Do In March In New Hampshire
    Rick Ganley
    ,
    Today marks the beginning of March. So NH Magazine's managing editor Erica Thoits joined Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley to talk about what's going on in…
  • 14190081844_3d58a455a2_z.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    5 Songs For St. Patrick's Day
    What would St. Patrick's Day be without great music? The following, in no particular order, is a list of songs submitted to our Facebook page to get you…
  • 28-Publicity-shot-taken-for-Water-from-the-Well.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Best Songs For St. Patrick's Day
    Top o' the mornin' to ya, lads and lasses! Ahem. We'll drop the attempt at authentic brogue, but our St. Patrick's Day continues with a playlist that has…
  • Redeployment-673x1024.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    3.17.14: Redeployment, Prosthetic Drum Arm & Paddy Moloney
    Happy St. Patrick's Day, the day when everyone gets to be Irish! Doff your green cap, sip (or chug responsibly) your green drink, and tune into Word of…
  • makem.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    The Makem & Spain Brothers' Rory Makem
    Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, we get a visit from Rory Makem of The Makem & Spain Brothers, a new generation of Celtic music royalty with roots…