First responders in Manchester are noticing a change since the city banned smoking in downtown parks.Chris Hickey, with the Manchester Fire Department,…
Last November, our newsroom got an email from a guy in Manchester who said he wanted to share his story of spice addiction. He said: “It was not long for…
Two New Hampshire men have pleaded guilty to trafficking a huge amount of synthetic cannabis, also called spice, valued at about $4 million.One year ago,…
A bill that would outlaw synthetic drugs like spice and bath salts received strong support as it was introduced to the Senate Commerce Committee.The bill…
Earlier this month, the Berlin City Council adopted a ban on synthetic marijuana. Now Littleton is considering the same thing, but it has decided to let…
Berlin is the first place in the North Country to ban synthetic marijuana, sometimes called spice...At a public hearing Monday night Berlin Police Chief…
Lawmakers and law enforcement are still struggling to craft a policy that would control synthetic drugs in New Hampshire.Lawmakers, the New Hampshire…
Manchester Police have reported the seizure of more 11 pounds of synthetic marijuana known commonly as spice from a Manchester tattoo parlor. The drugs…
New Hampshire lawmakers say they’re thinking outside the criminal code when it comes to the designer drug known as Spice and may consider consumer…
Synthetic Drug Study Committee Holds First MeetingA newly formed committee to study ways to regulate and control the designer drug known as Spice held its first meeting Wednesday.The committee was created…