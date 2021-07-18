-
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to increase the speed limit on the Spaulding Turnpike from 55 to 65 mph between Dover and…
-
State Officials Mulling Speed Limit Hike On Spaulding TurnpikeNew Hampshire transportation officials are heading to Rochester this month to discuss raising the speed limit on a section of the Spaulding Turnpike in…
-
Now that state lawmakers have increased the speed limit on the northern stretch of I-93 to 70 miles per hour, a Manchester Republican wants to make that…
-
North Country representatives were split on a bill that would raise the speed limit on parts of I-93 to 70 miles per hour.As NHPR reported the bill - HB…
-
Drivers would be able to go 70 miles per hour on a stretch of Interstate 93 north of Concord, N.H. under a bill headed to the Senate. Representative Steve…