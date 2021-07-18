-
Dr. Murray Straus has studied the use of spanking and corporal punishment with children for decades, as a professor of sociology and founder and…
-
Part 1: Steve Jobs Reincarnated? And the French Nobility in Carpentry We begin with news from the world of computing…the cult of Steve Jobs is a buzz over…
-
Spanking is controversial! Tractors aren't just for boys. Those postcard guys hit some snags. And you REALLY want to know who Tim Scott is!Yes, I really…
-
The Spanking HypocrisyProduced with Emma Ruddock“To spank or not to spank” is hardly a new debate, and one that’s received no shortage of coverage across parenting literature……