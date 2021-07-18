Skip Gorman

-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.6.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelJim Crow/ The Hardtacks/ Global Banjar/ The HardtacksRun Sister Run/ The Sevens/ Celtic Groove Brand/ Newgrange RecordsChurch/…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThis Land Is Your Land/ Doc Watson, Pete Seeger, Sweet Honey In The Rock, The Little Red School House Chorus/ Folkways: A…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.14.16Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelCome On In My Kitchen/ Crooked Still/ Shaken By A Low Sound/ Signature SoundsAdventurer/ Low Lily/ Low Lily/ Low LilyThe…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMcLenon's Reel, Money in Both Pockets, Trip to Sligo/ Leslie Vogel/ Gap in the Fence/ Leslie VogelThe Blantyre Explosion/ The…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.1.15Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelWhile My Guitar Gently Weeps/ Jake Shimabukuro/ Gently Weeps/ Hitchhike RecordsThis is a Mean World/ The Waxwing Four/ The…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.25.15Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Dutchman/ John Gorka/ So Dark You See/ Red House RecordsRibbons Of Darkness/ Bruce Cockburn/ Rumours Of Glory Box Set/ True…
What we think of as traditional New England contra dance music is influenced by many sources, including the musical traditions of Scotland, Cape Breton,…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.1.15Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelGreen Grow the Rashes, O/ Jean Redpath/ The Songs of Robert Burns, Vols 1 Jean Redpath RecordsMarch Winds/ Beartracks/ From The…