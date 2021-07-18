Shawn Colvin

-
Folk Music and Dance Calendar 8.19.18Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.25.15Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Dutchman/ John Gorka/ So Dark You See/ Red House RecordsRibbons Of Darkness/ Bruce Cockburn/ Rumours Of Glory Box Set/ True…
-
NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.21.15Tuesday, June 23>>>Keb’Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com>>>Susie Burke w/ the Seldom Playrights…
-
Thursday, February 5>>> Anthony D’Amato and Michaela Anne, Riverwalk Café and Music Bar, Nashua Friday, February 6>>>Bill Staines & Lui Collins at the Me…