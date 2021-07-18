-
Two college students who are suing the state over its new voter registration rules took the stand on Thursday as part of an ongoing trial over the future…
A trial over the voter registration law known as Senate Bill 3 continued in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday.The League of Women Voters of…
Governor Chris Sununu wants the New Hampshire Supreme Court to review whether proposed voting residency bills are constitutional.But Representative David…
Controversy over SB 3, a new voting law, remains a partisan cloud over Concord, despite a court ruling this week allowing much of it to take…
After three hours of arguments inside a Hillsborough County courtroom in Nashua on Monday afternoon, the fate of the state's controversial new voting law…
Senate Bill 3, the controversial new bill that changes some of the requirements for newly registered voters, gets its first test Tuesday in a special…