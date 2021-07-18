Russian Investigation

-
New Hampshire's two members of Congress, Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Chris Pappas, say they support a formal impeachment inquiry regarding President Donald…
Former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying Wednesday in two separate hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. NHPR is…
A redacted copy of the Mueller investigation report has been released by the Justice Department. NPR reporters and editors are analyzing and annotating notable excerpts from the document.
Democrats had asked for a copy of the full report by next week, but William Barr says it will take a bit longer. Barr also said he would testify before congressional committees in early May.
Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein prepared a summary of the special counsel's findings after learning on Friday from Robert Mueller that his work was complete.
Watch Live: Michael Cohen Testifies Before House CommitteePresident Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today.NHPR is airing uninterrupted…
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is being questioned by the House Judiciary Committee, now controlled by Democrats. Lawmakers plan to press…
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.Here are the latest…