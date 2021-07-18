-
Politicians are always looking to get their name in the newspaper -- provided that it actually is their name.A Laconia Daily Sun headline was at least…
Texas Congressman Ron Paul did three times better in the 2012 primary than in 2008. NHPR's Jon Greeenberg sat down with the campaign's state director,…
Texas congressman Ron Paul’s second place finish put his supporters into celebration mode last night. Coming in second typically feels like a…
Mitt Romney spent his Monday focusing vote-rich southern New Hampshire. He started at a chamber of commerce breakfast Nashua, where a comment he made…
Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul drew a crowd of about 450 people at his first event in New Hampshire after the Iowa caucuses. Paul’s promise to…
A Celestial Victor?Bookies take bets on winners and losers. Political junkies follow the news, budgets and campaign strategies to determine the odds. Astrologers follow the…
North Country Weeklies Endorse Ron PaulThree weekly newspapers from the North Country have endorsed Ron Paul for president.The newspapers are the Littleton Courier, the Coos County Democrat and…
Tea Party voters were expected to play a key role in the 2012 republican presidential primary. But with movement hopefuls Michele Bachmann and Rick Perry…
A Politifact check from the campaign trailJon Greenberg is executive editor here at NHPR and representing today for the Politifact New Hampshire’ Partnership, a joint effort that also includes the…
In this presidential cycle, as in the last, there is no question which Republican candidate has the most ardent supporters. It is Ron Paul, the…