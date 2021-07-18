© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Ron Paul

  • paul072415.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    Ron? Rand? At Least They Got the Last Name Right
    Politicians are always looking to get their name in the newspaper -- provided that it actually is their name.A Laconia Daily Sun headline was at least…
  • paul92911.jpg
    Politics
    How Paul Did It
    Texas Congressman Ron Paul did three times better in the 2012 primary than in 2008. NHPR's Jon Greeenberg sat down with the campaign's state director,…
  • ErikSwensonIMG_3811sm.JPG
    Politics
    A Second Place Win for Paul
    Texas congressman Ron Paul’s second place finish put his supporters into celebration mode last night. Coming in second typically feels like a…
  • IMG_1893.JPG
    Politics
    Republican Presidential Candidates Make Last Push
    Josh Rogers
    ,
    Mitt Romney spent his Monday focusing vote-rich southern New Hampshire. He started at a chamber of commerce breakfast Nashua, where a comment he made…
  • IMG_0016.JPG
    Politics
    Ron Paul Returns to NH
    Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul drew a crowd of about 450 people at his first event in New Hampshire after the Iowa caucuses. Paul’s promise to…
  • Astrology_flickr_delusions.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    A Celestial Victor?
    Bookies take bets on winners and losers. Political junkies follow the news, budgets and campaign strategies to determine the odds. Astrologers follow the…
  • North Country
    North Country Weeklies Endorse Ron Paul
    Three weekly newspapers from the North Country have endorsed Ron Paul for president.The newspapers are the Littleton Courier, the Coos County Democrat and…
  • Tea_party_041511_0.JPG
    Politics
    Tea Party Voters Feel Pull From Paul And Gingrich
    Josh Rogers
    ,
    Tea Party voters were expected to play a key role in the 2012 republican presidential primary. But with movement hopefuls Michele Bachmann and Rick Perry…
  • Ron_PAul.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    A Politifact check from the campaign trail
    Jon Greenberg is executive editor here at NHPR and representing today for the Politifact New Hampshire’ Partnership, a joint effort that also includes the…
  • Politics
    Paul Rising
    In this presidential cycle, as in the last, there is no question which Republican candidate has the most ardent supporters. It is Ron Paul, the…
Load More